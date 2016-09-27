Crawley look to extend winning run against Colchester

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy has warned Colchester will be stronger opponents at the Checkatrade Stadium tonight (Tuesday) than when they last met.

James Collins headed Reds to a 1-0 win against the Us in August in the EFL Trophy.

But Drummy believes both sides will be fielding better line-ups for this League 2 clash.

Drummy said: “They are a big club and they will be stronger than the Colchester we faced in the trophy.

“We have got to move quickly and impose ourselves.

“Every single game is going to be a tough game.”

Reds go into the game with 14 points from their first nine games and are level on points with eighth-placed Colchester.

Crawley report no fresh injuries and will be aiming to clinch their third in a row after beating Luton Town 2-0 at home last week and Morecambe 3-2 away on Saturday.

The Us go into the game looking for a reaction following a 2-1 defeat at home to Accrington Stanley.

