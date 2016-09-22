Crawley star Cox goes out on loan to Burgess Hill

Crawley Town’s new signing Dean Cox is to go out on a three-month loan to Ryman League Premier Division club Burgess Hill Town.

This move has been arranged because Reds signed the former Leyton Orient midfielder since the close of the transfer window at the end of August.

The rules mean he cannot play for Crawley until January, but to maintain match fitness can be loaned out to a club at National League South level or below.

Many fans assumed he would drop down just two levels to the National South, with Sussex clubs Whitehawk and Eastbourne Borough possible destinations.

However Cox has opted to stay closer to his home in Haywards Heath.

He also knows Hillians’ manager Ian Chapman as he coached him when he played for Brighton.

Reds head coach Dermot Drummy said: “It was always our intention to get Dean out on loan to a local club so he could get some games under his belt and keep himself ticking over before he can play for us.

“Burgess Hill are not only local to him geographically, but he knows Ian Chapman well and we know Burgess Hill are an excellent club who try and play in the right way.

“It’s an arrangement which suits everyone. Dean will train with us during the week and also play for Burgess Hill and we’ll obviously be monitoring his progress.”

Burgess Hill Town manager Ian Chapman added: “This is a great signing for the club and I am looking forward to working with Dean again.

“He will add quality to the squad who have started the season well. We have games coming up ‘thick and fast’ and Dean can play a vital part in us gaining points in the Ryman Premier League.’

Cox, 29, made 144 appearances and scored 16 goals for Brighton during a five-year spell.

In 2010 Cox left Brighton to play for Leyton Orient where he firmly established himself as a fans’ favourite, making many assists as well as scoring 44 goals in 223 appearances from 2010-1016.

