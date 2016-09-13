Crawley Town confirm signing of ex-Orient star Cox

Crawley Town have confirmed that former Leyton Orient midfielder Dean Cox has signed for Reds.

The fans’ favourite recently left the O’s when his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

Cox, 29, attack-minded player has signed a two and a half year deal for Crawley Town.

Head Coach Dermot Drummy said: “I am delighted we have managed to get this over the line and to welcome Dean to Crawley.

“He will give us so many good options. He gets goals, he also gets a lot of assists and he’s a hard working player who gives everything every time he goes onto the pitch.

“We’ve had some good discussions during the negotiations with Dean. He knows a lot of people at the club on and off the pitch which I think will help him settle in and although it’s frustrating that we can’t play him for a while we have the option of loaning him out to a Conference South club.

“We can also arrange practice matches for Dean and, of course, he’ll be training with us as part of the squad.

“The owners and directors and Kelly (Derham) have worked hard to get this deal done and we look forward to welcoming Dean to the club.”

Cox will not be able to make his debut until January as he was signed outside the transfer window.

However he will be training with Reds from now until then.

Cox scored 59 goals from 275 appearances for Leyton Orient from 2010 until now.

Before that he played for Brighton and Hove Albion where he scored 22 goals in 179 appearances.

