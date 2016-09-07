Crawley Town to stay at Oakwood

Crawley Town will continue training at Oakwood FC’s pitches in Tinsley Lane for the foreseeable future.

In June, Reds announced an agreement to train at the Sikh Gurdwara and Community Sport Centre in Ifield Green.

But a permanent move to the former Ifield Edwards ground has been held up by problems with the pitches.

Operations director Kelly Derham said: “We are trying to get the pitches sorted out at Ifield.

“We have done a lot of work to it but at the moment they are not suitable for the players.

“Previously we used Oakwood and John Gregory always liked it up there, so we went back there because we knew it had the facilities we could use.

“It’s just a shame, the pitches haven’t been used for so long, it’s taken a lot more work than we thought it would.”

Derham revealed no deadline has been put on moving back to Ifield.

She said: “We are not putting any pressure on anyone and because the groundsman is still working on it we haven’t put a date on anything yet.

“It would be lovely if we could have our own special training ground but that will happen in the future if we do well.

“Land is quite scarce around here, but onwards and upwards, we’ve got to think positive!”

