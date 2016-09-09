Dermot Drummy looks ahead to Stevenage

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy is keen to bounce back from defeat at Portsmouth with an attacking display when Crawley travel to Stevenage on Saturday.

New signing Aliu Kaby Adajo is in contention to make his debut, having arrived back from international duty for Guinea-Bissau in a qualifying match for the African Cup of Nations.

Crawley Town's new signing Aliu Kaby Djalo SUS-160109-021725002

Adajo trained with the squad on Thursday and Friday.

Drummy said: “He’s a good addition to the squad and can play the way I want to play.

“I think the fans will take to him. He trained with us and I was really pleased with everyone at the training session.

“The squad is playing really well since the Portsmouth game and we want to give the travelling fans something to shout about.

“Basically everyone’s licking their wounds and moving forward.”

Drummy wants to continue the team’s positive response at Stevenage.

He said: “I can’t wait until Saturday - we will go and attack Stevenage!

The is no change to the injury situation with midfielder Jordan Roberts still sidelined with a toe injury.

