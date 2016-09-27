Drummy: ‘A draw was a fair result’

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy reckoned his side earnt a good draw, rather than lost two points against good opposition.

An early goal by Adi Yussuf looked to be enough to earn Reds their third successive win but after a period of pressure Colchester scored an 88th minute equaliser through substitute Chris Porter.

Dermot Drummy during the Sky Bet League Two match between Crawley Town and Colchester at the Checkatrade Stadium in Crawley. September 27, 2016. Jack Beard / +44 7554 447 461 SUS-160927-203757008

Drummy said: “Yes of course it was disappointing because you’d like a win, but I think on reflection it was a fair result. It was a quality point.”

He praised both Adi Yussuf for scoring his second goal in successive games and also frontman James Collins for his contribution.

The former Chelsea youth coach said: “The goal was good and to be fair to Adi, he is an out-an-out number nine and I’m asking him to play on the right and do different moves.

“So the fact he came inside so at times we had two up front was good.

“I thought James Collins led the line fantastically well again.

“You are going to get free-kicks against you, it’s the nature of the game - there were probably 20 balls in (the box) and they got one on target and it’s gone in, so fair play to Colchester.

Drummy criticised his side’s passing for their failure to score a second goal.

“I don’t think the quality was there in the final pass and I think that’s missing to get the ball behind the defensive line, and I think they (Colchester) may say the same!”

