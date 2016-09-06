Drummy believes Kaby will be ‘effervescent’ new addition

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy believes new signing Aliu Kaby Djalo will bring creative spark to Reds’ midfield.

The former Chelsea youngster joined on a two-year contract on transfer deadline day (Wednesday).

The 24-year-old former Chelsea youth and reserves player worked with the Reds boss at Stanford Bridge and signed after his previous contract at Finnish club PS Kemi Kings was terminated by mutual consent.

He will be available to make his debut this Saturday at Stevenage when his international clearance is expected to have gone through and he is back from international duty with Guinea-Bissau against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Drummy said: “He can receive under-pressure in midfield and get us going forward.

“Josh Payne did that well for us at Portsmouth but I didn’t think he was 100 per cent (after an ankle injury).

“He will be effervescent, I think he’ll want the ball in tight areas, he’s got football intelligence, he’s a bright trainer and all-round bright player.

“He is the type of midfielder that comes and gets balls and plays off the front, he is all over.

“He’s 5ft 6/5.7”, and he’s very good on the ball and tough on the tackle and I believe he’ll be a very good addition for us.”

