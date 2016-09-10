Drummy confirms former Leyton Orient and Brighton winger Cox will join Crawley Town

Dermot Drummy has revealed a deal is done for Crawley Town to sign midfielder Dean Cox.

The head coach confirmed on social media late on Friday night that the former Leyton Orient and Brighton & Hove Albion man will be signing.

The two parties held meetings this week with Reds tabling an offer for the free agent, which he has accepted.

Cox, who lives in Haywards Heath, had his contract terminated by mutual consent on September 1 - following the transfer deadline.

That means he is unable to play until January, but Reds have moved quickly to secure the 29-year-old’s services.

Drummy tweeted: “Very impressed with Dean Cox. Really looking forward to working with him. A top signing for us. Many thanks to Kelly (Derham) and Selim (Gaygusuz), they worked very hard on this.”

Cox himself also seemed to confirm the news tweeting ‘it’s happening’ and: “All the best tomorrow gaffer see you Tuesday.”

The news was met by delight from fans on social media, who were desperate to see the popular youngster join the club.

It is expected that Cox will be loaned out to a non-league side to maintain fitness until January, as well as Reds organising a number of friendlies.

