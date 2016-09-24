Drummy dedicates Crawley win to the fans

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy praised his team and was pleased for the fans to be able to give them a win after a long away trip to Morecambe.

The game really got going after the break with five second half goals, and ultimately a 3-2 win for Crawley thanks to Adi Yussuf, James Collins and Jimmy Smith all finding the net.

Drummy said: “It was great, exciting for the fans but was a bit stressful for me and Jim on the line!

“But really pleased against a really strong, well organised side.”

Drummy stressed the side showed character in the way they kept going to the end.

“If you haven’t got character then you’re going to get rolled over in this league.

“We’ve got the spirit going, we’re trying to play, it’s not always easy, but to get three goals here is really impressive.

“At half-time we were it wasn’t good quality and was a bit scrappy and there were a few niggles on the line and we were a bit sloppy and I said to stick together and don’t panic, no arguing, all keep together, keep playing.

“I was impressed with all of them - Kaby was great on the ball, Jimmy Smith was tireless, gets the goal, the defenders defended to the hilt Adi Yussuf when he came on. You can’t really single out one player in a performance like this.”

Drummy praised match-winner Adi Yussuf, who scored his first goal for the club moments after coming on from the bench and then assisted with the two other goals.

He said: “It was really pleasing. Adie went and went over to his folks when he scored and I was really happy that. Adie’s been patient, he’s very strong and he got us going with one-on-one challenges and I was really impressed with him.

“I just want to say thankyou for the fans who travelled up - vocifierous, it really is so pleasing when you see people have a long journey and it’s a great journey back for them and they relate to the players, we are really trying to play great football and I wish then a safe journey back.”

