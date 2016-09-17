Drummy keen to get back to winning ways against Luton

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy is aiming to bounce back and end a three-game losing run when his side host Luton Town today.

He has gone through the reasons for last weekend’s poor 2-1 defeat at Stevenage and is expecting his team to make the most of home advantage.

Drummy said: “We’ve looked at the DVD from Stevenage and have worked out what went wrong with the goals.

“Also, what we felt went wrong with taking chances, we just had a general chat and are keeping the lads positive.

“Our message is don’t give silly goals away - there were too many silly errors in the goals.

“I spoke to the wide men about joining in and we would like more rotation from the players.”

Reds’ recent run which has seen then slip from second in the table to 18th.

The Hatters have made a good start to the season under Nathan Jones and arrive at the Checkatrade Stadium third in the table having suffered only one defeat so far, four wins and a draw.

However Crawley have a good record against Luton, having never lost to them in a league match.

Last season Reds gained a double against Luton, winning 2-1 at home in October 2015 with goals by Rhys Murphy and Matt Harrold and then 1-0 at Kenilworth Road in March thanks to another Harrold goal.

Drummy said: “Every game for us is a big game. I’m looking to win the game, every game at home we have to be attack-minded annd try to win the game.”

Reds will be without striker Harrold who has torn his Achilles tendon.

New midfield signing Kaby Djalo will not be in the squad today as he is still awaiting international clearance.

But Drummy could include Jordan Roberts on the bench, who has started training following a toe injury.

