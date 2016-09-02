Drummy looking forward to Chelsea reunion

Crawley Town make the short trip to Hampshire to take on Portsmouth on Saturday.

It should be a good contest with both sides having won two, drawn two and lost one of their opening five games.

League two - Exeter City vs Portsmouth - Portsmouth�"s Milan Lalkovic PPP-160828-144144001

They are next to each other in the League 2 table, level on points but Portsmouth who are one place above in eighth on goal difference.

Reds head coach Dermot Drummy is looking forward to visiting Pompey’s stadium and a return to a ground he had good memories of when he visited as a young student growing up in East London.

He revealed: “I can’t wait to go there. I went there with Hackney Schoolboys: went to Southsea and they went to Fratton Park to watch a game and the roar was fantastic.

“I think this is where all our players want to go and play.”

Drummy will also be looking forward to seeing Portsmouth’s Slovakian winger Milan Lalkovič, who he worked with at Chelsea.

He said: “I’ve got an old friend, Milan Lalkovič, who was at Chelsea so I’m sure there will be a few Chelsea hugs going on down there after the game!”

Drummy admitted the atmosphere generated by the sizeable Fratton Park crowd will be something to experience and should actually spur his players on.

“When the fans roar, that’s going to be different but I think the lads will be up for it.”

Portsmouth lead in the head-to-head contests between the two clubs.

Crawley have won one, lost two and drawn one of their four league meetings, two of which were in League 1 and two in League 2.

Last season the Reds drew 1-0 at home in August 2015 and in January 2016 lost 3-0 in the away fixture.

Crawley will be without new signing Aliu Kaby Djalo, who is away on international duty for Guinea-Bissau in the Republic of Congo.

However winger Jordan Roberts could be back for a recall having been suffering from an injured toe.

Midfielder Josh Payne could miss the game suffering from a sprained ankle.

Portsmouth will be without injured trio Adam Buxton (ankle), Brandon Haunstrup (collarbone) and Jack Whatmough (knee).

Like our Crawley Town Facebook page for all the latest news on the Reds

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!