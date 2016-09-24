Drummy looks ahead to Morecambe

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy is looking to build on last week’s 2-0 win against Luton by adding three points on the road.

Opponents Morecambe go into the game in fourth place compared with Reds’ 13th and also won last Saturday, 2-1 away at Cambridge Utd.

Striker Kevin Ellison is likely to be their dangerman with four goals to his name already this season.

Drummy said: “Morecambe are very strong and well organised. They will definately cause us problems.

“But with the ability we have in the side, we’ll be causing them problems too.

“With our attacking game we will get chances and we have to take them.

“Teams are starting to press us, so we’ll have to attack them. We won’t go and sit back away from home.”

Drummy reports they have had a good week’s training and had even arranged a session in the north west on Friday.

Reds go into this afternoon’s match buoyant after beating Luton Town 2-0 at home last weekend.

Drummy praised his new additions Kaby Djajo in midfield and Glenn Murray in goal.

He said: “In Kaby he has brought in a fluidity to midfield. Glenn did well in goal, he made some reactionary saves and kept well.”

Reds will be without Matt Harrold, who has an Achilles tendon injury, Josh Payne, who has an ankle injury, and Jordan Roberts who has a fractured toe.

The last time the two teams met was last season when Reds lost 3-1 away in October 2015 before drawing 1-1 at home in March 2016.

