Drummy: My players had a good attitude

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy was pleased with the performance of his players who came into the side which beat Colchester 1-0 in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Reds made six changes to their team and included the first starts of the season for goalkeeper Mitch Beeney, midfielder Aryan Tajbakhsh and striker Adi Yussuf.

Drummy said: “It was a good attitude from everybody.

“Colchester were tough to play against and I thought those who came in did admirably.

“Because physically they hadn’t done 90 minutes so it was a tough game to come into.

“Application, willingness to run, willingness to try to play the way we play.

“We had to defend at times like we have to: the character was good.

“There were not too many spaces across the park.”

Drummy admitted the squad members who were selected to start the match have been made aware of the side’s attacking formation and tactics.

He said: “We train that way, and they train the same as everyone else, so they should understand it. You just have to get them to apply it.”

Like our Crawley Town Facebook page for all the latest news on the Reds

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!