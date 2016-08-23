Drummy’s relief at no midweek game

Dermot Drummy is relieved to have a week without a midweek game after playing three Tuesday night games in a row.

He said: “You wouldn’t believe how tough it was at Wolves, and then to do what we did at Doncaster and Exeter.

“It’s the mental pressure that’s taken its toll on the players.

“But they’ll look at this and say ‘good weekend’ and really see it as something to build on.

“The hard thing about playing Tuesday/Saturday is you don’t get a lot of coaching time.”

