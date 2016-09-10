Drummy says Stevenage were hungrier and calls for Crawley Town to do the ugly side

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy wants his players to get stuck into the ugly side of the game saying it isn’t all about pretty football.

Reds fell to a 2-1 defeat at Stevenage this afternoon thanks to goals from Tyler Walker and Jack King.

James Collins pulled a late goal back for the visitors, but it wasn’t enough to prevent them falling to their third-straight defeat.

Drummy rued a sloppy first goal and was frustrated at his players’ failure to get stuck into the midfield battles and tackles.

He said: “I guess I will have to look at the second goal, it was disappointing how that went in. I think first half we had clear-cut chances to get in front, then they took control of the game as there were hungrier getting second balls in midfield.

“It changed after their second goal and we got back in the game with the substitutions. It’s disappointing and a third defeat on the trot.

“We have to stick together and have to show the mentality we showed in the last 30 minutes. Unless you get hold of the ball in midfield and win the ball, you are going to be going the other way and that was the disappointing factor.

“The first was a sloppy goal and there is a tackle to be put in as well. It’s a tough league, but if you aren’t prepaired to tackle, they do that very well Stevenage.

“We have to understand that when it’s there to be won, then you have to get involved.

“The principles are to play football, but also to tackle and run, everyone seems to think that I like this game pretty.

“We try to play football, but to get the ball back you have to be men. I think sometimes we were found wanting in that. That’s for me to make selections and see people that want to do the other side of the game.

“It’s very easy when you are on the ball to look good, when teams are at you, then you have to have courage and show that you want to play for the shirt.

“It’s disappointing, but we have to move on to next week in a really tough game against Luton - we will work hard in the week and come out the blocks fighting.”

Drummy praised the travelling fans for their support and added: “It’s very easy when you lose three on the trot for people to start despairing and going against it.

“We need everyone with us and everyone in football experiences bad times. We have to stay positive around the ground and we will turn it around.

“I think the fans were good today, but that want to see tackles and chances on goal. The noise was great and everyone has to get behind us.”

Drummy also revealed striker Matt Harrold will be in a boot for a month due to an Achilles problem, but Dean Cox will be signing on Tuesday.

