Drummy takes positives from Crawley’s draw

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy believes a 1-1 draw against Barnet was a fair result.

He criticised his side for conceding the opening goal scored by John Akinde in only the third minute.

But Drummy praised the way they got themselves back into the game and even could even have nicked it at the end.

He said: “Absolutely, a well earnt point against a very strong, organised side that I feel will be challenging up there.

“To be 1-0 down and be out of the game at half-time, I didn’t think we played well at all.

“To actually get ourselves in through sheer desire and then get a strike by James (Collins) and Joe McNerney putting it away, you’ve got to be pleased with the expectancy of Crawley, still unbeaten.

“We gave them a goal, it’s a poor goal, but then Akinde is a hard character to deal with, he’s a very good player. We rode our luck.

“We nearly scored with Adi Yussuf and we were defending their long ball in the end which is very difficult.

“Even if we’d lost at the end and they got a little goal, our fans would have appreciated the effort we’d put in.”

Drummy added: “I take the positives all day long over this one!”

