Ex-Ipswich player Yorwerth starts for Crawley against Notts County

Crawley Town are making just one change to their team to play Notts County today at the Checkatrade Stadium with Josh Payne out with a sprained ankle.

Former Ipswich Town player Josh Yorwerth makes his first start of the season having so been making appearances of the bench.

He is being rewarded for scoring an eye-catching match-winning goal as substitute against Exeter City.

Jordan Roberts is still ruled out from the squad with a bruised toe.

Reds: Mersin, Young, Davey, Boldewijn, J.Smith, Banton, Blackman, Yorwerth, Clifford, Collins, McNerney.

Subs: Beeney, Arthur, Connolly, Bawling, Tajbakhsh, Yussuf, Pappoe

Notts County: Collin, Tootle, Dickinson, A.Smith, Duffy, O’Connor, Milsom, Laing, Rodman, Campbell, Stead.

Subs: Loach, Hollis, Snijders, Oliver, Burke, Audel, Aborah

REFEREE: John Busby

