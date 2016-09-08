Ex-Leyton Orient star Dean Cox made an offer by Crawley

Crawley Town have made Leyton Orient legend Dean Cox an offer to join the club.

Head coach Dermot Drummy has met this week with the O’s fans’ favourite and was ‘very impressed.’

Cox, 29, left the East London club last Wednesday when his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

While at Brisbane Road he became an indispensable part of the team, serving up many assists as well as scoring 59 goals in 243 appearances.

On Saturday Drummy expressed an interest in bringing him to Crawley after his side’s 3-0 defeat at Portsmouth.

Having now met the winger face-to-face he seems even more keen to make him part of new owner Ziya Eren’s revolution.

Drummy said: “We met with Dean Cox yesterday (Wednesday) and I was very impressed with the man I met.

“I liked the guy and we gave him an offer face-to-face.”

“He will get back to us with an answer by early next week.

“The ball’s in his court - he said he will go away and think about what we said. Hopefully he will come.”

