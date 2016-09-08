Ex-Orient duo Cox and Smith could be reunited at Crawley

Leyton Orient fans’ favourite Dean Cox wants to play for Crawley Town.

The prolific winger left the O’s last Wednesday when his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

The controversial move has caused a stur on social media among fans who are devasted he has left.

However Orient’s loss could become Crawley’s gain as Cox is arranging to meet up with Dermot Drummy this week to talk about joining Reds.

Cox was born in and still lives in Haywards Heath and is keen to play for both Sussex’s professional clubs having already spent five years at Brighton from 2005-10.

Cox told the Crawley Observer: “The location’s good and Crawley were the first club to contact me which is nice.

“I know Graham Wright well (Crawley Town’s new commercial manager), and Jimmy Smith (Crawley captain) from Orient - I spoke to him and he is enjoying himself there.

“I have heard Dermot Drummy likes to play a passing game form the back, attacking, expansive football which is exactly how I want to play.

“It’s early days but it’s definately something want to look at. Hopefully I can go in this week.”

Cox, 29, is keen to find out what the budget is.

He said: “Financially I will find out what the budget is when when I see the manager.

“I hope it doesn’t hinder it (the possibility of him signing).”

Drummy revealed his hope of signing the Orient her Saturday’s 3-0 away defeat at Portsmouth.

He said: “I am finding out he has wanted to join us for a long time, Jimmy (Smith) knows him well and I think with the injury situation as well we may have to look that far ahead and get him in if we can.

“He has league experience, he’s a bright player and everyone I have spoken to speaks very highly of him.

“Financially I think it will be doable.

“He’s a Haywards Heath lad which is nice and if he really wants to come to the club, to make it happen, he may be able to come to meet us on the terms.”a

Cox added: “I was surprised Dermot put it out after the game with Portsmouth, but it’s nice he wants to get it done.”

He joked: “I’ll bring my mates along to games and get the attendance up by about 500!”

Reds are studying the rulebook to see on what basis he might be able to join Crawley.

According to league regulations, he could be signed on a pre-contract basis and then loaned out to play for a National League South club before returning to play for Reds in January.

Drummy added: “He can train with us and hopefully he can do friendly games.”

Cox has scored 61 goals in 326 league appearances for Orient and Brighton.

