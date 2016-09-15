Ex-Orient star Cox can be Crawley’s ‘game-changer’

Dean Cox can be Crawley Town’s ‘game changer’ according to head coach Dermot Drummy having turned down a number of offers to get his dream move done.

The ex-Leyton Orient and Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder has turned down substantially better offers to join Reds. He is expected to end up playing at a National League South side, likely to be Whitehawk or Eastbourne Borough until January when he can officially sign and play for Crawley Town.

The 29-year-old, who lives in Haywards Heath, had his contract terminated by mutual consent on September 1 - following the transfer deadline, meaning he is unable to play until next year, but Reds have moved quickly to secure his services.

Cox was rumoured to be on £8,000 a week in East London, but has taken a big cut to come to Crawley and turned down offers from MK Dons, Northampton and Portsmouth. He has joined on a two-and-a-half year deal and a delighted Drummy said: “He’s a very bright character and very experienced, we are looking forward to his addition.

“When I met him that was the thing that really inspired me as he really wanted to come, he has wanted to come here for a long time.

“I think he is going to come to us for a lot less than he could have gone to other clubs which says a lot about the man. He texted me a great message about wanting to come and be part of the club. He is experienced and a game changer.

“He is ambitious as well, I do not think he is coming here to not do anything. He is coming here to raise the profile of the club. Just meeting him, he is a very positive guy and he really wants to come and get in the team photo on Tuesday.

“He will train with us Monday to Friday and probably play with one of the semi-pro clubs locally on a Saturday.

“The money situation is I will have to get support from Ziya (Eren) for it and he has supported it.

“Dean said that he can’t wait to come and get going, he will train with us, it’s just the situation that has come to be is nothing to do with us, but January can’t come quick enough for us.”

