Ex-Orient star Cox in talks with Crawley

Crawley Town are in talks with released Leyton Orient winger Dean Cox.

The Sussex-based star’s contract was terminated by mutual consent on September 1.

Reds are studying the rulebook to see on what basis he might be able to join Crawley.

According to league regulations, he could be signed on a pre-contract basis and then loaned out to play for a National League South club before returning to play for Reds in January.

Head coach Dermot Drummy revealed: “We will hopefully be talking to Dean Cox to come in on Tuesday.

“I am finding out he has wanted to join us for a long time, Jimmy (Smith) knows him well and I think with the injury situation as well we may have to look that far ahead and get him in if we can.

“He has league experience, he’s a bright player and everyone I have spoken to speaks very highly of him.

“Financially I think it will be doable.

“He’s a Haywards Heath lad which is nice and if he really wants to come to the club, to make it happen, he may be able to come to meet us on the terms.

“He can train with us and hopefully he can do friendly games. I am not so sure yet, my guys are looking at all the legalities of it. Kelly (Derham, operations director) is on to it.”

Cox, 29, is a highly regarded player, having scored 61 goals in 326 league appearances for Orient and his previous club Brighton & Hove Albion.

