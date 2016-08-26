Juventus legend Del Piero helps Crawley Town

Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero is helping Crawley Town to score more goals.

Reds head coach Dermot Drummy is using videos of the Italian World Cup winner to inspire his strikers to find the net.

Drummy said: “It’s been hard work working in this warm weather so we are not overdoing it - you have to monitor them.

“We are working on getting better movement in the final third.

“I like my players to be students of the game and our analyst Paul Murphy is building up a video library.

“Players watching football on Sky should watch and learn from the elite players.

“We are going to watch a video of Alessandro Del Piero who’s a fantastic player.

“I am going to sit with James Collins watching this as it’s good to learn from the best.”

