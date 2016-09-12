Roberts nearing Crawley Town comeback, but Harrold is hit by fresh injury blow

Jordan Roberts is nearing his Crawley Town comeback, but striker Matt Harrold has been hit with a fresh injury blow.

The pair have both had limited time on the pitch this season due to ongoing fitness problems.

Former Bristol Rovers forward Harrold has made just five substitute appearances this season on his return from a knee operation at the end of last season - and is now expected to be out for at least another month due to an Achilles injury.

Ex Aldershot Town man Roberts, who impressed massively in pre-season, has had an even-more disjointed campaign.

A toe injury has restricted him to two appearances - the last against Wolves in the Capital One Cup at the start of August, but he could feature against Luton next weekend.

Reds head coach Dermot Drummy said: “Matt’s going to be in a boot for probably a month. He’s got an Achilles (problem) which is a very delicate area, unfortunately it’s a situation we can’t control.

“Jordan is now running, we have strapped the toe up and he’s back on the pitch, which is pleasing, but he is still three or four training days away from being involved. We have to look at him in the week.

“I think, dare I say it, as I think I have said it so many times now, but when he straps his toe up, there is no pain in the ligament when he pushes off, there was pain beforehand, so fingers crossed, he could get on the bench.”

