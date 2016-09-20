Roberts out for up to a month

Crawley Town winger Jordan Roberts is going to spend up to another month out of action.
The midfielder has had a scan which reveals he is suffering from a hairline fracture of his toe.
The former Peterborough and Aldershot player has been struggling with a toe injury all season and had been limited to just two appearances before returning to action on Saturday from the bench in the 2-0 win over Luton Town.
But the latest forecast indicates he will be out of the side for two to four weeks.
Dermot said: “It’s a big disappointment for Jordan to get this injury just after he had come back into the squad on Saturday.
“It’s going to keep him out for a couplea of weeks at least, but he’s a fit lad and once he gets the green light to resume full training it won’t be long before he’s up to speed.”
