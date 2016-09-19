TASTE OF THE TERRACE; Fans happy again as Reds find their best form

To judge by the rapturous applause that followed Crawley Town’s defeat of promotion hopefuls Luton Town you could be forgiven if you thought they had just secured the title rather than ending a run of three successive defeats.

The home fans’ delight was because everybody had seen just what they wanted to see.

Manager Dermot Drummy had watched his side deliver a great blend of team spirit and expansive and expressive football that had been played mainly on the deck.

The fans were made up as Crawley had played with true grit and passion and had beaten a very good side that will surely be in the promotion mix come the end of the season.

Luton played well, but not well enough, and the vociferous Hatters’ fans lost their voice and exited rapidly when Crawley’s second goal confirmed the result.

On a day when there were no passengers in a top notch team performance some individuals stood out, none more so than Kaby Djalo on his debut.

The pint-sized international midfielder was strong in the tackle, sound in his positioning and distribution and quite simply inspirational.

The fans loved that and were so pleased that the manager’s belief in Kaby had not been misplaced.

In goal, Glenn Morris, also making his debut, looked confident and unfazed under pressure, one spell leading to a splendid double-save.

Someone pointed out that the only time his handling was less than perfect was when he was fouled in mid-air.

In front of him the defence felt able to relax and concentrate on their own jobs which they did very well with the exception of Mark Connolly.

That was simply because Conns produced a dynamic, rock-like performance that I thought bettered any that I had previously seen from him.

Further forward, Billy Clifford covered acres of pitch with his best display yet and maybe he could play off James Collins’ shoulder and give the lone striker more direct support.

Enzio Boldewijn is rapidly becoming a firm favourite of the fans.

His effortless, languid style might suggest he is not working hard, but he certainly is.

The pressure was on him as he broke clear in stoppage time and everybody anticipated the clinching goal.

Calmness personified he coolly lifted the ball over the advancing keeper and the excitement that goal brought was something rarely felt at Broadfield Stadium in recent campaigns.

All in all you couldn’t ask for anything more, except perhaps a few more performances of such stature.

That would lead to a climb up the table and hopefully persuade some more of the doubters to lend their support.

The best attendance of the season owed much to the thousand plus travelling fans who must be wondering what they have to do to beat Crawley as we had done the double over them last season.