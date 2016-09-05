TASTE OF THE TERRACE: Is Dermot Drummy trying to kid us over inept display?

Yes, we are all aware that Portsmouth are promotion favourites and we have seen how well they play.

That should not allow Crawley Town to display such ineptitude without any sanction from the manager.

Yet he is happily taking it on the chin and preparing to pick up the challenge again next Saturday.

But that’s what all defeated managers say as they rarely seem to have the honesty to admit their charges have let him, their club and their supporters down.

The writing was on the wall before the kick-off at Fratton Park as the Reds’ hard core support lost the battle of the banter before their team denied them the opportunity to chant their way back into contention.

I found it repetitious and puerile but I am sure that’s an age thing. Certainly our football did nothing to raise the quality of the verbal exchanges.

I do not expect Dermot Drummy to pay much attention to what I say but it was very disappointing that the shortcomings previously so evident to Reds’ fans showed no signs of improvement.

Notably keeper Yusuf Mersin thoroughly disenchanted the travelling faithful with wayward kicking into touch that suggested he should play under a different code and his fumbled attempt at saving the third goal further damaged his reputation.

Crawley defended inconsistently with the only certainty being another yellow card for Andre Blackman.

Alex Davey’s generally sound play was undermined by his woeful indecision that led directly to Portsmouth’s second goal but, that said, we defended with desperation rather than skill.

Our humiliation had started with the opener as six chances to put in a challenge were fatefully ignored.

It was little better in midfield where the responsibility fell on Jason Banton.

He battled gamely but had his least successful outing of the new season.

Josh Payne shored things up as a second half substitute but we were outclassed all round.

Upfront James Collins foraged but had no support ensuring that Drummy’s team selection left him open to criticism.

It had been different in the entertaining midweek EFL Trophy win against Colchester United.

The sparsely populated terraces enjoyed some high tempo and inventive play and were rewarded by an excellent winning goal.

Good approach play allowed Banton the chance to pick out Collins with an excellent cross and he responded with a high quality header.

Sam Walker was definitely the busier of the two ex-Chelsea keepers on the field.

With both managers taking a positive approach six substitutions came during the second period and they benefited the visitors.

Colchester tightened up and raised their game ensuring that Crawley had to defend well to maintain their lead.

This they did admirably allowing the home support to depart savouring the prospect of boarding the coach for the next match against Charlton Athletic at The Valley in October.

Like our Crawley Town Facebook page for all the latest news on the Reds

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!