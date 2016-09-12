TASTE OF THE TERRACE: Will Cox and Kaby be Crawley’s missing links?

It says something when, just a couple of weeks after the summer transfer window closed, that many Crawley Town fans are looking forward to the opening of the January window.

As the new season rapidly subsides into a replica of the previous one the fans are wondering what is lacking in the newly assembled Reds squad.

The thinking suggests it is the lack of a midfield maestro who could help link the team from front to back.

The name of Dean Cox is prominent in the minds of many Reds’ fans as they are fully aware of the former Leyton Orient favourite’s level of skills and ability.

The hope would be, that playing for one of his local EFL clubs, he would be able to reproduce that form and help raise the midfield profile.

Possibly Kaby Djalo could do the same thing for the club but his story is a mystery to most of us.

Certainly a lot is now expected of our most recent acquisition as recent results have given fans that familiar sinking feeling.

The most obvious problem is the massive under-achievement of a number of talented individuals.

It gives the lie to the manager’s oft stated belief in the team spirit displayed by his squad.

If that team spirit does not help the individuals translate their abilities into winning form, it suggests that perhaps the players are not so good after all.

Personally I think they are and that leads me to wonder what is absent from the current set-up?

Mark Connolly’s experience does not seem to have rubbed off on Joe McNerney who was woefully detached when Tyler Walker scored Stevenage’s opening goal.

Jack King’s sweetly-struck second from outside the box evidenced the time and space he was permitted as we seemed to have nobody acting in the role of defensive midfielder.

James Collins’ persistence helped him to head home a late consolation goal but his solo workload is too much at this level.

We are no further forward than we were a week ago. I honestly believe the heart of the problem lies in midfield where the skilful individuals are not playing as a unit.

Somebody recently mentioned “glue” and, along with many long term supporters, that makes me realise just how much we miss Dannie Bulman.

Is that the answer?

Could Dean Cox provide the final link that boosts a midfield that can readily rotate a number of high quality players into a force that can steer Crawley Town to renewed success?

I would have trouble in deciding on which three others (we must have two strikers) when so many of the squad have lots to offer.

The saddest part is that we won’t even have the opportunity to find out until January.

