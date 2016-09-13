Young: We will roll up our sleeves and work hard

Crawley Town defender Lewis Young says they will roll their sleeves up and work hard to end their three-game losing run.

Young has established himself as first choice right-back this season, but admits it will be ‘back to the drawing board’ after their 2-1 reverse at Stevenage on Saturday.

The former Watford man has, however, was keen to point out that the new-look team do need time to gel.

He said: “First and foremost we are disappointed that we have gone three league games on the bounce losing, we start to go back to the drawing board again on Monday.

“We are a new group and have brought in 20-odd players, so there is going to be a bit of a bedding in period.

“With the start of the season we have had, it has been a hard run of games, but we are all going to stick at it as a group that rolls our sleeves up and carries on.

“It’s a bad time to concede right before half-time, any time is a bad time to concede really.

“We went in a tried to regroup and then gave away another sloppy goal. I did see us roll our sleeves up and go at them in the second half of the game.

“I felt for the last half an hour, we were going to go on and win, but we made it difficult for ourselves giving them a two-goal lead.”

