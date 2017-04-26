Crawley Town skipper Smith: It's all about timing your runs

Crawley Town skipper Jimmy Smith has fully bought into Reds’ playing style and enjoys going on the sort of run into the box which led to Reds’ vital third goal against Carlisle.

He has scored seven goals for Reds this season, often popping up at the vital moment.

This is good going considering he is a midfielder and this tally makes him the club’s second highest scorer behind James Collins who has scored 22 goals in all competitions.

Smith said: “I believe in the shape we have been playing, it’s all about timing your runs into the box and linking in with your strikers, and in this case centre-half!

“Sometimes you should not go on a run and stay in midfield. I like the way we’re playing.”

Smith praised his boss Dermot Drummy for how well things have gone this season in his first full campaign in charge of a senior team of a football league club.

He said: “I think Dermot’s done very well. I know that fans will look at results - if we don’t win it’s down to the players. We’ve got loads of leaders in the team - the likes of myself, Collo, Conns, Cat, Dean Cox even Matt Harrold even though he’s not been fit, he’s a voice in the changing room. We’ve got players who’ve been around and help with the younger players. It takes time - I think we’ve got a good blend and next season will be our season.

“It’s not going to happen overnight. We had our ups and downs this season. It’s not about changing each season, what’s the point in doing that?

“You are going to get nowhere doing that.

“We’re happy with the point - we’d have wanted the three points but we move on now. The teams that stick together do well.

“We’ve got a good squad here - we’ve had injuries and they have cost us during the season. I believe in the squad we have and Dermot might add a few. This season we have done OK and next season we’ll push on.”