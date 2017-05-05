Crawley Town striker Harrold admits the players are responsible for Drummy's departure

Crawley player Matt Harrold believes the players must take some of the blame for the departure of head coach Dermot Drummy.

He is calling for honesty among the playing staff that some of them were just not good enough.

The former Bristol Rovers forward has been put in charge of the team for the final game of the season at home to Mansfield Town tomorrow (Saturday).

Harrold, 32, said: "When a manager loses his job you've always got to look at the players.

"First and foremost we've won one game out of 13 and it's probably not good enough.

"The players have got to look at themselves, me, myself and each player, rather then always looking for an excuse and someone else to blame.

"There needs to be a bit of honesty and a realisation we haven't done enough and the manager's lost his job."

Harrold is asking for an investigation into what happened after a third successive season Reds have faded away after Christmas after decent starts.

He said: "It's hard for me to stand here and to really say to say very much about it.

"It seems to have happened each year I have been here to be honest.

"We always seem to start seasons well and then drop off.

"It's something maybe everyone needs to look at from a bigger picture like squad size, facilities, everything in order to find out a reason."

"On behalf of the players, we are gutted. It's not that the players weren't playing for the manager.

"The gaffer Dermot Drummy and Matt Gray have been great, they are really good people."

Harrold reckons not having a reserve team took its toll this week when Reds lost 3-0 after extra-time to Brighton U23s in the Sussex Senior Cup final.

He said: "Even the other night, I know the crowd got frustrated, but you have to realise we haven't got a reserve team.

"The players haven't played many games and they just ran out of steam.

"It wasn't a case of people not caring, we've still gone out and given everything for Dermot and Matty, we've just fallen short.

"It's disappointing and it's hard for everyone in the club when people lose their jobs but it's part and parcel of football."