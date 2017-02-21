Crawley Town to make changes for cup semi-final clash against Bognor

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy has revealed he will make changes for tonight's Sussex Senior Cup semi-final against Bognor Regis Town.

He expects to give game-time to his players who have not been starting matches.

Reds will be looking to book a place in the final which will be held at the Amex against either Brighton or Eastbourne Borough.

Crawley reached the semi-final by beating Whitehawk 3-1 thanks to a goal beat Conor Henderson and a brace by Bobson Bawling.

The Rocks head the Ryman Premier League and booked their place in tonight's tie by beating Shoreham 3-1.

Drummy said: "All the players who haven't played minutes will get an opportunity and some of the boys who played against Morecambe will play."

Drummy will be weighing up handing a start to central defender Joe McNerney who has recovered from injury.

"Maybe we will change the team up and see who does something on Tuesday night. We have to go again.

"I will have to decide if Joe McNerney will play on the 3G."

The match will be played at Sussex FA headquarters at Culver Road, Lancing, kick-off 7.15pm.