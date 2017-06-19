Crawley Town to play Portsmouth in pre-season

Crawley Town are to play newly promoted League 2 champions Portsmouth at the Checkatrade Stadium during pre-season.

Kenny Jackett's team will be the third big-name club to come to Crawley over the summer from higher divisions, following on from a Chelsea XI on Saturday, July 15 and new Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, July 22.

Newly appointed Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett

It is sure to be a well-supported game as the South coast side always bring a large following with them.

Last season Crawley played Pompey twice, losing 3-0 at Fratton Park in September and then lost 2-0 at home in March.

The home game saw a massive 2,300 away fans make the short trip to Crawley to produce the largest home crowd of the season: 5,360.

Tickets go on sale on June 26, priced £10 adults, £5 concessions and £1 for under-11s.