CRICKET: Crawley win thriller against Pagham thanks to Razwan's 66

Crawley captain Razwan Hussain hit 66 to help his side gain victory over Pagham by just one run.

Sussex League Division 5 West

Crawley 147 all out

Pagham 2nds 146

Hussain started to up the scoring rate scoring quickly by pushing the fielders before slicing one to deep point.

Nadeem Najabat played a patient innings (19 not out) but run out of partners at the other end. Only a quick 14 from Aqeel Imtiaz at the end helped Crawley get to 147 all out from 41.5 overs.

Pagham’s Ben De La Fuente took 7-70 off 21 overs.

In reply, Pagham did not losing any early wickets.

Crawley never gave up and Hussain took a brilliant one handed catch at short mid off off Rakesh’s bowling to reduce Pagham to 91-6.

Pagham captain Richard Bird and Sean Rutter started to tick over the runs until Rakesh trapped Rutter in front lbw for (16) leaving Pagham 120-7 only needing 27 runs to win.

Ali got the next wicket at 127-8 leaving Pagham to get 27 runs with two wickets in hand.

Ali finished on 4-41 off 16 overs and Rakesh finishing on 4-33 off 11.2 overs.

Pagham finished 146 all out in 47.2 overs with Crawley winning this thrilling game by one run.

This Saturday Crawley are at home against Broadwater.