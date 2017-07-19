CRICKET: Crawley win thriller against Pagham thanks to Razwan's 66

Crawley captain Razwan Hussain hit 66 to help his side gain victory over Pagham by just one run.
Sussex League Division 5 West
Crawley 147 all out
Pagham 2nds 146
Hussain started to up the scoring rate scoring quickly by pushing the fielders before slicing one to deep point.
Nadeem Najabat played a patient innings (19 not out) but run out of partners at the other end. Only a quick 14 from Aqeel Imtiaz at the end helped Crawley get to 147 all out from 41.5 overs.
Pagham’s Ben De La Fuente took 7-70 off 21 overs.
In reply, Pagham did not losing any early wickets.
Crawley never gave up and Hussain took a brilliant one handed catch at short mid off off Rakesh’s bowling to reduce Pagham to 91-6.
Pagham captain Richard Bird and Sean Rutter started to tick over the runs until Rakesh trapped Rutter in front lbw for (16) leaving Pagham 120-7 only needing 27 runs to win.
Ali got the next wicket at 127-8 leaving Pagham to get 27 runs with two wickets in hand.
Ali finished on 4-41 off 16 overs and Rakesh finishing on 4-33 off 11.2 overs.
Pagham finished 146 all out in 47.2 overs with Crawley winning this thrilling game by one run.
This Saturday Crawley are at home against Broadwater.
Almost Done!
Registering with Crawley Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.