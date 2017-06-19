CRICKET: Paraam and Rose inspire Three Bridges to five-wicket victory over Portslade

Overseas signing Anish Paraam, from Singapore, made his Three Bridges debut on Saturday, taking four wickets against bottom of the table Portslade.

Sussex League Division 2

Portslade 130

Three Bridges 134-5

Portslade captain Paul Glover won the toss and elected to bat on a hot day and a belter of a batting track.

He and Harrison Carylon took the score to 55 off the first ten overs.

However Mike Rose and Conor Golding gained control as the spin bowlers were introduced.

After that it was death by spin as Paraam bowled a fantastic opening spell for his new club.

It took just two balls to get his first wicket and tt then took 32 balls for Portslade to score a run off Paraam as he and Rose raced through the middle overs.

Rose then got his second as skipper Blandford caught a skier and Paraam then ripped through the middle order.

Tom Nicholson, Ian Wainwright and Alex Smith were LBW as he took four wickets.

Rose bowled Steven Case and Andrew Mamoany to finish the innings as Portslade fell well below par at 130 all out, Rose 4-27 and Paraam 4-14.

Golding and Paraam were out LBW in the first seven overs.

Cowan and Olle Blandford formed a good partnership and took the game away from Portslade, they put on 75 with Blandford doing most of the scoring but Hugo Cowan providing the much needed anchor.

Cowan picking up singles and was solid in defence.

Blandford made 52 before his nicked off to Nicholson with 30 to win. Cowan was LBW for a well made 38 and James Russell skied a pull shot after looking good for 17. Joe Walker and Danny Alderman scored the final few runs as Bridges won by five wickets.