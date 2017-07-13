CRICKET: Rilwan takes five wickets as Crawley Eagles gain six-wicket win

Crawley Eagles got back to winning ways with a comfortable six-wicket victory over Eastbourne.

Sussex League Division 3

Crawley Eagles 77-4 Eastbourne 2nds 76

Rilwan Mohammed’s left arm past bowling picked up 5-18 of his 11 overs to help bowl out their guests for 75.

Henry Smith topscored with 22 not out.

The hosts chased down the total in under 11 overs.

Usman Bashir scored a solid 43 not out.

Eagles travel to Burgess Hill 1st XI on Saturday and will be looking to carry on their good form into the second half of the season.