CRICKET: Three Bridges fall to Eastbourne batting star Rawlins

Three Bridges lost their first game in five matches as Sussex youngster Delray Rawlins hit 88 in a rain-affected game reduced to 20 overs per side.

Eastbourne 160-5

Three Bridges 150-6

Eastbourne batted first and started at a fast pace with Rawlins scoring boundaries for fun and with others batting sensibly around him they were on 90-2 after 10 overs.

However an impact spell from Matt Blandford took the wickets of Dan Wells and David Twine as Bridges got some control back.

Adrian Chappell picked up the wicket of Rawlins who had made a destructive 88 and took 2-33 off four overs.

After he went, Eastbourne struggled to hit boundaries and were restricted to 160.

Matt Blandford finished with 3-20 as Eastbourne lost only five wickets.

The Bridges chase got off to a good start as Paraam made a good 24 when he was harshly judged LBW to off spinner Smith.

Conor Golding however had control of the innings as Bridges stayed almost exactly on the required rate throughout.

He scored all round the wicket and timed the ball well.

Ian Church and captain Olle Blandford fell quickly however as the incoming batsman struggled to get going.

Tom Blandford hit a couple of boundaries before he ran himself out, though Golding passed his first 50 of the season and kept the scoring rate up.

Needing 21 off three overs, Bridges were favourites, however Rawlins came on and had Golding stumped for 67.

A total of 17 was required from two overs, however it wasn’t to be.

Seamers Martyn and Twine bowled two excellent overs as Walker and Russell struggled to find the boundary.

Bridges fell ten runs short on a frustrating day in general.