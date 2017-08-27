Bowman on the Road: Promising Saint Hill season has no fairytale finish

If you had offered East Grinstead CC the Sussex Premier League title and an ECB National Club Championship semi final place in April, I am sure they would have been delighted.

That is what happened this week end under glorious sunny weather and with a big crowd watching on.

As they celebrate a wonderful achievement this evening perhaps there might be a few feelings of what ifs knocking about. The semi-final against Wanstead and Snaresbrook was a brilliant advert for cricket but it was the visitors who just found a little extra.

EG skipper Will Adkin lead the way with two spectacular catches, the second of which took Adnan Akram who was looking very dangerous on 48 runs. Adkin's full length dive left had the crowd on its feet and the visitors wobbling on 135 for 5.

At that stage the Mid Sussex side had all the momentum with Ollie Graham clinging onto a fierce drive as Fynn Hudson Prentice took four wickets.

However the fielding just went off the boil late on as Jonathon Das made a very quick 26 runs. The visitors seemed quite happy with 202 all out.

The damage was done early in the reply as the Essex men came out all guns blazing. With them making four great catches and slowing the pace EG found things very tough. Indeed at 66 for 6 it was game over even though Toby Margetts and Lewis Hatchet made the visitors work for a 43 run victory.

Adkin said: "It's disappointing to have gone out today but overall we are very pleased with how the season has panned out.

"It's the first time EG have won the Sussex Premier League so that's very encouraging for the future. We shall be having a quite beer to celebrate tonight. I think we have beaten by the better team on the day, they bowled and fielded very tightly. We send Wanstead all our best wishes for the final, I hope they go and win it!'

East Grinstead CC have produced a season that Mid Sussex Sport can be very proud of and behind the scenes the club have put on an excellent show in terms of facilities and fan base amenities. The cake stand was a winners as was the fast food and out door bar. All in all the #grinarmy have done themselves proud. Good luck next season!