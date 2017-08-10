CRICKET: Atif inspires Crawley to success over Chichester

Crawley were victorious over Chichester Priory by 35 runs on Saturday

Sussex League Division 5 West Crawley 116 all out Chichester Priory 81 all out An impressive bowling performance from Atif Ali with 7 for 25 helped give the home side the edge. Chichester won the toss and inserted Crawley to bat. Chichester had the perfect start taking two quick wickets of Gul Khan (0) trapped lbw and the very next ball Atif Ali (0) bowled leaving Crawley 0 for 2. That brought Razwan Hussain to the crease to join Khurram Jalil and to face the hat-trick ball which he put away for two runs. Severe rain meant 12 overs of the game were lost. After the break, Hussain fell for (18) caught at mid-on. Then another two quick wickets fell with Bilal Khan (0) lbw and Faisel Rehman (0) lbw. Khurram batted very well for (55) and Farhan for (26). Crawley were bowled out for 116 in 41.1 overs. Alex Pegg was the pick of the Chichester bowlers taking 6 for 31. Chichester started their innings off patiently. Atif Ali and Aqeel Imtiaz kept it tight early on with Aqeel getting the first wicket. Atif got the breakthrough taking two wickets in two balls. Hussain then come on the other end and took a wicket bowled and Atif continued to get wickets from the other end ripping through the Chichester batting line up. Hussain wrapped the innings to give them the win. Crawley are at home against Middleton this Saturday.