CRICKET: East Grinstead reach National Cup Quarter Final

East Grinstead travelled to Reigate Priory in the last 16 round of the ECB Cup on Sunday and came away with a fantastic victory.

Grinstead won the toss and elected to bat and, just like Saturday, they got off to a good start. Openers Will Adkin (48) and Bradley Hatchett (19) had 47 on the board before Hatchett was caught behind off opening bowler Ollie Thilo (2-39).

Fynn Hudson-Prentice then joined Adkin at the crease where the two pushed the score along to 98 before Adkin was caught at mid-wicket off the bowling of Simon King. Ollie Graham (30) and HP then batted fantastically putting a 70 run partnership together, rotating the strike especially well against Reigate's spinners. After Graham was stumped on 30 Ian Sturmer followed shortly after LBW for (six). Lewis Hatchett then joined HP and the two started to pick up the pace, HP hitting a clean six before be caught well at Mid-wicket for a well made (77) Some late hitting from Archie Turner and Lewis Hatchett saw EG to a finishing total of 245-6 off their 45 overs.

In reply, EG struck early removing Richard Oliver (three) clean bowled by Sturmer. A few rain breaks then halted play but when the players got back out there Sturmer wasted no time in removing Christopher Murtagh (six) caught behind. Sam Hall (22) and Danny Miller (33) then looked to consolidate the innings putting a 26 run partnership together before Hatchett had Miller caught well by Turner. Hall soon followed suit being stumped off Hatchett and when captain Luke Beaven was caught well at Long On by Lewis off brother Brad and Graham had Bradley Scriven bowled for (four) Reigate found themselves 110-6 needing another 136 to win. Ben Shoare (56) and King (28) then struck some lusty blows putting on 69 for the next wicket and taking Reigate up to 179. King was then excellently caught behind by Matt Heppell off Graham and Shoare soon followed caught by Hudson-Prentice off the bowling of Lewis Hatchett. Hudson-Prentice then returned at the end of the innings to pick up the last two wickets and finishing the game. Reigate finished 208 all out with Brad Hatchett picking up 3-50 off 9.

Eeast Grinstead will play Bath CC in the next round at home on the 6th August.