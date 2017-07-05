CRICKET: Razwan hopes shock win against leaders West Chiltington will kick-start Crawley's season

Crawley captain Razwan Hussain hopes to kick-start their season after he oversaw a surprise three-wicket victory against top of the table West Chiltington.

Atif Ali gave a fine display of opening bowling, conceding just 50 runs in 16 overs to help limit the unbeaten visitors to 207-5 declared in 50 overs.

West Chilts’ topscorer was opener Hugo Gillespie who made 57.

Then an all-important 93 stand between Razwan (45) and Faisal Rehman (42) for the fourth wicket set Crawley on course for a competitive reply.

Hussain said: “This result was a massive boost for us and I could feel we could do something.

“I am really pleased as the whole team did well.

“I hope going forward we can do something again and this performance can kick-start our season.”

Finally, a key late knock by number six batsman Anuj Nagpal, who made 26 in 20 balls, plus 20 and 21 respectively by Saugata Roy and 18-year-old Zohaib Kashif saw them over the line to reach 210-7 from 49.1 overs.

Chilts’ opening bowler Tim Van Noort proved to be a handful, taking 4-74 off 18.1 overs.

Hussain added: “I felt Atif Ali bowled really fast and well and strengthened the side, coming back after missing the last four games.

“We really kept it tight in the first 20 overs and forced them to make a slow start.

“We fought really well and our body language was good - everyone wanted to do something and show we can play in this league.

“As a result we managed to score over 200 for the firts time this season, there was more belief and we consolidated the first innings with a good batting display.”

Hussain praised the contributions of Anuj Nagpal, Saugata Roy and Zohaib Kashif for their late flurry which brought them victory.