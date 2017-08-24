CRICKET: Sussex side aiming to claim place in national cup final

After their convincing victory over Bath in the last round of the Royal London Cup competition, East Grinstead are excited to be hosting a home semi-final tie against Wanstead and Sparkbrook on Sunday, August 27 at 12pm.

Will Adkin and his team are one match away from the club’s first ever final appearance in the prestigious ECB National Club Competition.

The club is delighted to welcome Joe Ellis-Grenwal and his team to Saint Hill and and are looking forward to an exciting game at the highest standard outside the county game.

Skipper Adkin said: “Sunday is going to be a fantastic day for the club.

“We hope to have good support watching the game as well as good weather.

“East Grinstead have never got to this stage before and it is very exciting times for all.

“We look forward to the challenge of playing a strong Wanstead & Snaresbrook team and hope to be victorious.”