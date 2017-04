Three Bridges A were crowned Crawley Indoor Cricket League Division One champions held at St Wilfrid’s School in Southgate.

Ifield A were runners-up while the Division 2 winners were Ifield C (see picture below) with Three Bridges C runners-up.

Division 2 winners: Ifield Cricket Club C team

Bridges held their NatWest CricketForce day last Saturday week.

During the day an army of players and volunteers gathered to tidy up and give the club a makeover.