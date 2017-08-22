CRICKET: Three Bridges win to stay in promotion race

Division 2

Three Bridges 130-6 beat Portslade 129-10

Three Bridges travelled to Portslade knowing that only a win would do as the fight for second place looks to be going down to the wire with rivals Eastbourne.

They won the toss on a wet wicket and stuck the hosts into bat.

The opening pair of Conor Golding and Matt Blandford ran through the top order and put Bridges a long way towards winning the game after the first 15 overs.

Golding had Glover caught with his fourth ball before Matt took the scalps of Samuel Butler and Dan Holgate in successive balls.

Golding then took his second bowling Ian Wainwright for 13.

Blandford then took three more quick wickets to complete his second five-wicket haul of the season, he had Tony Downs LBW before Tom Nickolson and Alex Smith went in successive balls again.

At 43-7 Portslade were struggling but a 55-run stand between overseas Timothy Perri and Steven Case took them to 98. 17-year-old Archit Patel came on and bowled Case for a well made 34 and then caught and bowled Gravett six runs later. A last wicket stand of 25 was ended by Adrian Chappell to get his first wicket.

Portslade all out for 129 on a difficult wicket to bat on. Matt Blandford ended with 5-19.

Much like last week against Billingshurt, Bridges chased the low total fairly comfortably through small but effective partnerships.

Ian Church and Krishan Nayee put on 21 before Church was LBW to Smith for 15.

Alderman came in and made 17 before he fell with the score on 61-2.

Captain Olle Blandford fell for three soon after and Krishan then went for a patient 15. Now 71-4 and Portslade keeping scoring options down on a tough pitch.

It was key man Conor Golding who played the crucial knock, he made a quality 33 not out to see Bridges over the line. He lost Walker and Tom Blandford along the way but they always felt safe with Conor at the crease.

Bridges chased the total six wickets down and gained another 30 points which keeps them level on points with Eastbourne. making the match up next week a potential promotion decider.