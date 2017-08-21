Evans above! Brad takes 9-24 as Ansty collapse to 53 all out

East Grinstead's Brad Evans took 9-24 as East Grinstead continued their title charge by beating Ansty.

A good bowling performance by Ansty saw East Grinstead bowled out for 197 with six overs remaining.

Ollie Graham top scored for East Grinstead with 58 supported by 24 from Ian Sturmer and 22 by Regan Derham. Charlie Rutter picked up 4-45 and Jethro Menzies 2- 26.

The reply became a one man show as Brad Evans bowled with pace and movement. He took 9 of the Ansty wickets in his 10 overs for 24. The consolation wicket went to Fynn Hudson-Prentice. Top score was just 9 by skipper Harry Towler with Jake Wilson 7 not out.

2nd XI: Ansty’s long trip to Rye became a nightmare as they were skittled for 79 with Henry Smethurst scoring 13 and Dan Burt and Tom Hadfield 10 each. James Smeed took 4-16.

Rye then showed how to bat on the green wicket losing just two wickets in reaching the winning total.

3rd XI: Ansty’s trip to nearby Walstead school to play Lindfield IV ended in disappointment as the game subsided to a draw. A bright 74 by Vince Rolandi and 41 by Adam Butler set the tone of the Ansty innings that was accelerated by Luke Wood striking a not out 66 to see Ansty to 208-3 at the close of innings.

Lindfield’s reply started slowly losing 3 wickets for just 20 with another at 66. Andrew Osborne (30), Lloyd Fielder (36no) and Malcolm Page (21) were the Lindfield scorers.