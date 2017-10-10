Graham Radford wins national OSCA

Graham Radford of Felbridge & Sunnyside CC, was named Lifetime Achiever at the national NatWest OSCAs (Outstanding Service to Cricket Awards) that took place at Lord’s on Monday.

He was presented his award by former England captain, Mike Gatting.

Graham adds the national award to the H.A. Collison Lifetime Achiever trophy he won at the county ceremony hosted by the Sussex Cricket Foundation at The 1st Central County Ground last month.

The awards recognise Graham’s 45-year service to Felbridge & Sunnyside CC, during which time he has performed a wealth of roles both on and on the pitch.

As well as his current roles as President, Honorary Secretary and Club Development Officer, Graham has captained the Saturday 1st XI for a total of 14 seasons, organised five tours, managed the ECB Clubmark accreditation process, raised funds for facilities and built partnerships with a number of local schools, amongst many other contributions.

Graham has been instrumental in growing Felbridge & Sunnyside CC to the extent that they now field four Saturday XIs compared with two as recently as 2013.

Although his playing days are behind him, Graham is present at the club every weekend during the summer, either umpiring or manning the bar.

Sussex Cricket would like to offer its congratulations to Graham for his richly deserved recognition.