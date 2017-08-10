Horley Cricket Club gain triple triumph

Surrey County League Division Two

Horley 1st XI 214 all out Chobham 62 all out

Horley beat the weather and Chobham and moved up to third spot in the Surrey County League Division Two table thanks to this win.

Their innings was split into three sections by rain, but the umpires were keen to get the game finished, as long as there was time for Chobham to face 20 overs.

Jon Barnett top-scored for Horley with 59, while Brad Bosman and Sam Remfry both notched 28.

Stuart MacPherson made a quick fire 46 (36 balls) and he shared in a last wicket partnership of 54 with Trevor Stevens who tried to give MacPherson most of the strike making 13.

For Chobham Ryan Cawley took four for 19 and the experienced Ian Kemish reaped two for 32.

After an extremely difficult run-rate calculation was agreed by all parties, Chobham’s revised target was 124, from a minimum 20 overs.

Their reply started steadily until Jon Allen was superbly run out by Matt Gainsford for seven.

Sam Remfry then took two wickets (both bowled) to dispose of Mark Guest and Cawley in consecutive overs. Ben Lane then had Tom Brookes caught by Bosman for 14.

Having the opposition at 32-4 with Brookes back in the pavilion, Horley knew they were in control but were mindful of taking the remaining six wickets.

Sam Remfry then brilliantly ran out Irsalan Shafiq for a duck with a direct hit from deep fine leg. Trevor Stevens and MacPherson entered the attack and used their considerable experience to keep Chobham’s run-rate in check.

Gainford and MacPherson both took a wicket and two Anthony Puttick stumpings off Trevor Stevens, who finished with two for four, saw Chobham bowled out for 62 in just 17.4 overs and gave Horley the win.

They are just one point behind second-placed Sheen Park, with four matches to go, giving themselves a chance of promotion – although, leaders Wandgas are almost 60 points ahead.

Horley 2nd XI 184-4 (40 overs), Farncombe 169-7 (40 overs), Surrey County League 2nd XI Division One, Broadwater Park, Saturday 5 August.

Horley’s Seconds made it a double-win for the club on Saturday, beating Farncombe by 15 runs.

Teenager Ben Remfry was asked to open after having made his maiden century (124 not out) last Sunday.

He teamed up with another teenager, Danyal Razzaq, and they made 117 for the first wicket before Razzaq was out for 61.

Sam Bracken added a brisk 24 before Remfry was finally out for 56 with the visitors’ score on 158 for three.

Abdul Razzaq was crazily stumped for seven and thereafter Andrew Burbidge and Adam Razzaq took Horley onto 184 from their allocation.

Darren Croft, opening the bowling for Horley, took three quick wickets to reduce the hosts to 38 for three. Lee Hudson was not out for 60 as the home side tried to bat around him, but fell short.

Skipper Simon Elkins made 26 and Hayden Bishop 24 before being run out by a direct hit from Remfry, who also took two wickets with his bowling.

Abdul Razzaq took the one remaining wicket as Farncombe ran out 15 short of their victory target.

Ben Remfry scored a century for the second Sunday in succession, hitting 100 not out for Horley Strollers in their six-wicket win over Felbridge and Sunnyside.

Felbridge made 200 from 40 overs and Horley, on home turf, won with 201 for four from 32.5 overs. Ben’s brother Sam ended up on 81 not out.

Under-12s

Horley Under-12s finished third out of 20 teams in the Sussex Junior Cricket Festival Shield, beating Barns Green and Ifield on consecutive days but not quite accumulating enough bonus points to earn a top-two spot and a place in the final.

Horley’s first match, at Lindfield, was washed out and the 12 hours of rain which fell that day made batting conditions very difficult the following afternoon when Barns Green came to Horley Row.

Lane bowled Angus Bates with the first ball of her final spell, but still needed one wicket in the final over.

Lane trapped George Hall lbw first ball and Barns Green were out for 89, meaning Horley had won by 49 runs.

The following day Ifield came to Horley Row and Horley came out on top again, after once more being put in to bat.

Ifield had a maximum of 52 overs to get just 68 runs, but only had ten players able to bat.

Horley took the last wicket in style, with Lane reaching out to take a terrific one-handed slip catch off Field, meaning Ifield were 22 for nine (effectively) all out.

It was a terrific performance from a Horley side featuring five under-11s players and one under-10.