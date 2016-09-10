Overseas Davies wins Player of the Year at Three Bridges CC awards night

Three Bridges held their awards night on Friday after a mixed season for their teams.

The 2nd XI’s T20 Cup win at the County Ground at Hove was the highlight of the year.

Conor Golding, 1st team batsman of the year. Three Bridges Cricket Club Awards 2016.

The 1st XI missed out on promotion on the final day of the season while the 3rd and 4th XIs both suffered relegation.

Awards were handed by selection committee member Doug Cooper on the night.

Jane Dunnell and Steve Brown were joint Club Person of the Year.

For the 1st XI, Conor Golding’s 521 runs won him batsman of the year while overseas star Vic Davies was bowler of the year.

Michael Ripley, 4th team batsman and bowler of the year. Three Bridges Cricket Club Awards 2016.

Skipper Sohail Shah was the 2nd XI’s bastman of the year with 487 runs while veteran seamer Adrian Chappell wn bowler of the year after his 37 wickets.

Med Haynes scored 308 runs in just four innings as he claimed 3rd XI batsman of the year while Iain Roe was bowler of the year with 18 wickets.

Skipper Michael Ripley won the 4th XI’s batsman and bowler of the year.

Vic Davies and James Russell won Play of the Year and Young Player of the Year respectively.

Med Haynes, 3rd team batsman of the year. Three Bridges Cricket Club Awards 2016.

Iain Roe, 3rd team bowler of the year. Three Bridges Cricket Club Awards 2016.

Sohail Shah, 2nd team batsman of the year. Three Bridges Cricket Club Awards 2016.

James Russell, Young Player of the Year. Three Bridges Cricket Club Awards 2016.

Jane Dunnell. Club Person of the Year. Three Bridges Cricket Club Awards 2016.