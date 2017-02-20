Project aims to get Sussex kids into cricket long-term

The Sussex Cricket Foundation welcomed more than 100 people from more than 60 cricket clubs to the inaugural All Stars Cricket Launch Event at the 1st Central County Ground, Hove.

The evening provided clubs with all the information required to become All Stars centres. The presentations were delivered by the director of participation and growth at the ECB, Matt Dwyer, and his national youth participation team.

All Stars Cricket is a nationwide programme designed to inspire five to eight-year-olds to take up cricket and provide a great first experience of the game.

Putting fun right at the centre of this experience, All Stars Cricket aims to give children with a lifelong love of the sport. Organisers want today’s kids to remain in cricket long-term – whether that’s as players, volunteers, officials or spectators.

Sussex have already had 100-plus expressions of interest, and with the support of the county’s recreational cricket clubs, they will be establishing over 70 centres, engaging in excess of 2000 five to eight year-olds this summer.

Roger Newman, head of participation growth for Sussex Cricket Foundation, said: “We fully support this ground-breaking ECB programme and our own youth participation team includes four All Star champions, whose sole focus is on ensuring we reach as many schools and clubs as possible to help promote All Stars Cricket.”

If you are interested in finding out more about the programme in Sussex, please email adam.maharaj-newman@sussexcricket.co.uk