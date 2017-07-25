SCF 6-a-side tournament at Crawley Eagles Cricket Club

The Sussex Cricket Foundation annual 6 – a – side competition visited Crawley Eagles Cricket Club last Sunday.

Teams from Crawley Eagles, Ifield, Crawley and RAM competed in a group format followed by the final itself between Ifield and RAM, which was won by Ifield who will take part in ‘Finals day’ at the 1st Central County Ground, Hove on Sunday 17th September, 2017.

There was excellent support for all sides and a great turnout of juniors who were treated to a coaching session by SCCC staff, including Luke Wells and Stuart Whittingham. Sid the Shark also attended and entertained the junior boys and girls.

The Sussex Cricket Foundation is the charitable arm of Sussex Cricket. Through the Foundation’s Creating Better Futures for All vision, the Foundation aims to Increase Participation, Inspire Education and Improve Health across Sussex communities. Examples of such programmes include Disability Cricket, All Stars Cricket (5 to 8 year olds), Women and Girls Cricket, No Boundaries employability programme and Healthy Mind Healthy Body.

On Sunday, 27th August and Monday, 28th August 2017, the 6 – a – side visits St Peters and Arundel Cricket Clubs respectively where more clubs will compete for the chance to play at Hove in September.