Sussex cricket event will focus on ability - not disability

Sussex Cricket has announced the return of its annual Disability Cricket event.

It will take place on Wednesday, May 10 at The 1st Central County Ground, Hove.

This year the event has been renamed to #DIScoverABILITY Day to reflect our aim to promote disability participation in cricket through a variety of fun and innovative activities where we focus on ability not disability. The event is open to schools, day centres, community groups and individuals. For the last seven years, the Sussex Cricket Foundation has been extremely proud to organise one of the largest mass participation events in the South East for people with disabilities and reinforces our commitment to making cricket accessible to communities and individuals across Sussex.

Attendees will be able to get involved in a wide variety of activities including Coaching Zones run by our qualified coaches, The Lord Taverners' Table Cricket Single Wicket competition, the Sussex Cricket Inflatable “Fun Factory’ and Sid the Shark’s Biggest Hit Challenge!

Rob Andrew, Chief Executive of Sussex Cricket, said: “Our annual Disability Cricket event has been one of the flagship days in the calendar at Hove for the past seven years, and we are delighted to be once again opening our doors and being accessible to hundreds of people from across the whole of the South East. The Sussex Cricket Foundation focuses very much on ability and that has been reflected in the name change to #DIScoverABILITY Day. We’re looking forward to another hugely successful event and continuing our involvement in all of our local communities.”

